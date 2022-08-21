The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day Aug 20, 2022: ‘We Apply the Law Evenly, Without Fear or Favor’

Today’s Cartoon of the Day comes to you from the famed Cartoonist Gary Varvel over at GaryVarvel.com and it lists out the insane double standard in the United States Department of Justice.

As you know the clown Attorney General of the U.S. Merrick Garland came out and said “We apply the law evenly, without fear or favor.” Well we all know that’s absolutely bullsh*t. Check out the cartoon below.

This Cartoon is perfect with former President Bill Clinton wearing an “Epstein Island” t-shirt, and his wife Hillary Clinton wearing a “But Her Emails” hat. Add in Paul Pelosi, Hunter Biden with his Piggy Bank, Pelosi’s stock tips, and The Big Guy Joe Biden himself, it’s a dumpster fire and the DOJ is complicit.

