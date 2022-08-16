News

The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day Aug 15, 2022: ‘Hillary Clinton 2,233 Days in a Row Marked Safe from FBI Raids’

Patriot Staff August 15, 2022 No Comments

Today’s Cartoon of the Day comes to us from famed cartoonist Lisa over at Counterpoint Media.

This one really should hit home with the double standards in Washington, D.C. and with the Department of Justice. Hillary Clinton’s team literally destroyed laptops and cell phones that were under a preservation order and committed felonies.. However they were never charged..

“Hillary Clinton 2,233 Days in a Row Marked Safe From FBI Raids Today.”

Check it out below!

Support The DC Patriot, we can’t do what we do without you! Independent Media!

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Patriot Staff

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments