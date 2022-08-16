The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day Aug 15, 2022: ‘Hillary Clinton 2,233 Days in a Row Marked Safe from FBI Raids’

Today’s Cartoon of the Day comes to us from famed cartoonist Lisa over at Counterpoint Media.

This one really should hit home with the double standards in Washington, D.C. and with the Department of Justice. Hillary Clinton’s team literally destroyed laptops and cell phones that were under a preservation order and committed felonies.. However they were never charged..

“Hillary Clinton 2,233 Days in a Row Marked Safe From FBI Raids Today.”

Check it out below!

