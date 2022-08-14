News

The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day Aug 13, 2022: ‘Gun Control!’

Patriot Staff August 13, 2022 No Comments

Todays’ DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes to you from the famed Cartoonists of Ben Garrison and Tina Toon over at GRRRGraphics.com

The Cartoon shows the leaders of gun control around the world including Stalin, Mao, Castro, Castreau (Making fun of Canadian leader Justin Trudeau) and of course Joe Biden himself.

Check it out below, this is spot on America!

