The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day Aug 13, 2022: ‘Gun Control!’

Todays’ DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes to you from the famed Cartoonists of Ben Garrison and Tina Toon over at GRRRGraphics.com
The Cartoon shows the leaders of gun control around the world including Stalin, Mao, Castro, Castreau (Making fun of Canadian leader Justin Trudeau) and of course Joe Biden himself.
Check it out below, this is spot on America!
