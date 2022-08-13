News

The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day Aug 12, 2022: ‘Ok, Gimme All My Money!’

Patriot Staff August 12, 2022 No Comments

Today’s Cartoon of the Day is an oldie but a classic. A thief robbing someone and saying “gimme all your money!”

The person he’s robbing responds with…. “But I’m a politician!” to which the thief responds..

“Ok, Gimme All of MY Money!” Perfect, isn’t it! Enjoy Patriots!

