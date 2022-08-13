The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day Aug 12, 2022: ‘Ok, Gimme All My Money!’

Today’s Cartoon of the Day is an oldie but a classic. A thief robbing someone and saying “gimme all your money!”

The person he’s robbing responds with…. “But I’m a politician!” to which the thief responds..

“Ok, Gimme All of MY Money!” Perfect, isn’t it! Enjoy Patriots!

We are 100% Listener Funded! See the links below!

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...