The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day April 6, 2022: ‘Don’t Worry, He’s Pretty Busy Right Now’

Today’s The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes to us from the famed Cartoonist A F Branco over at Creators.com

In the cartoon below you can see the pact made between Russian President Putin and Chinese President Xi, meanwhile a senile old President Joe Biden is clueless.

The Russians and Chinese have signed a massive military alliance and pact, that includes over 40 other nations. Biden however is juggling his feelings and propaganda insanity.

Check it out below:

