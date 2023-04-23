The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day April 23, 2023: ‘You Should Run for President’

Sunday, April 23, 2023 The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes to us from the uber talented Micahel P Ramirez over at MichaelPRamirez.com
You can follow Michael on Twitter @Ramireztoons as well, he’s so good folks!
“Senator Feinstein, they’re saying you are too old for the Senate…”
“You should run for President..”
Yes folks, the left is this deranged, and it’s exactly what’s happening. Check out this amazing cartoon and the detail below.
