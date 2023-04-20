The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day April 19, 2023: ‘This Movie is Based on a Book I Got in Grade School’

Today’s The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes to us from our friends at Counterpoint.com

In the cartoon below, it shows an Adult XXX theater, and a young child explaining to his mother that he has books like this from his grade school.

“This movie is baed on a book I got in Grade School.”

Check it out below, the public schools are destroying America and our youth with indoctrination.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

COUCHLIKESGOLD.COM

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

