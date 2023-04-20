News

The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day April 19, 2023: ‘This Movie is Based on a Book I Got in Grade School’

- by Patriot Staff -

Today’s The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes to us from our friends at Counterpoint.com

In the cartoon below, it shows an Adult XXX theater, and a young child explaining to his mother that he has books like this from his grade school.

“This movie is baed on a book I got in Grade School.”

Check it out below, the public schools are destroying America and our youth with indoctrination.

