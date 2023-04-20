The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day April 19, 2023: ‘This Movie is Based on a Book I Got in Grade School’

Today’s The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes to us from our friends at Counterpoint.com
In the cartoon below, it shows an Adult XXX theater, and a young child explaining to his mother that he has books like this from his grade school.
“This movie is baed on a book I got in Grade School.”
Check it out below, the public schools are destroying America and our youth with indoctrination.
