The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day April 12, 2023: ‘Biden’s Fine Dining’

Today’s The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes to us from the talented cartoonist A.F. Branco over at Comicallyincorrect.com
This is a flashback cartoon today, but it shows you how terrible the Biden regime is, because it’s relevant as much today if not more than it was two years ago.
In the cartoon below, you see the Taliban feasting on a steak that says “Afghanistan.”
At another table is Chinese President XI looking at a menu and daydreaming of Taiwan, with a poster on the wall of the establishment that says “Hunter Paintings For Sale.”
Check it out below!
