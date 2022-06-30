The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day: 6.29.22 ‘Trump’s Fault’

Today’s Cartoon of the Day is brought to you by our good friends at Creators.com and the amazing Cartoonist BRANCO!

As you can see from the cartoon below, it depicts the insane destruction of America under the Biden presidency, and the scary thing is, this is from 2021, and still more accurate than ever..

“Border Meltdown” and “Economic Meltdown” and “Afghanistan Meltdown” and “Law & Order Meltdown.”

As usual, the left on June 29th, 2022 is still blaming President Trump, a man who hasn’t been in the White House in a year and a half. Check out the amazing toon below!

