Our Cartoon of the Day for Saturday May 28th comes to us from the talented William Warren.

In the following cartoon from 2013, it shows before and after of law abiding citizens handing in their guns. Depicting what we all already know, criminals don’t obey laws to begin with, and all you’re doing is disarming the general public who do not break the laws.

Check it out below!

