The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day 5.20.22 ‘Thanks for Signing the Pandemic Treaty’

Today’s DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day is from our friends and the talented BRANCO!

In today’s cartoon, it shows a weak and feeble toddler like Joe Biden handing over U.S. Sovereignty to the World Health Organization.

If you haven’t heard by now, there’s a meeting in Geneva that would give the W.H.O. authority to lock down nations that agree to the accord. An absolutely ridiculous notion that goes against the United States Constitution and has no legality or authority over American citizens.

Check it out below!

