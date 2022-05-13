News

The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day 5.13.22 ‘Need Baby Formula, Please Help’

Patriot Staff May 13, 2022 1 Comment

Today’s ‘Cartoon of the Day’ at The DC Patriot features another brilliant toon from our friends at BRANCO, and addresses the insane nationwide baby formula shortage in Joe Biden’s America.

As you’ve probably heard by now, shelves across America are empty with no baby formula for babies, yet they have plenty at the southern border for immigrants and non Americans, strange isn’t it?

Check out this great artwork below and visit Creators.com for more great toons!

Marjorie Roberts
2 hours ago

Go get the formula at the border and give the criminals at the border the recipe for homemade formula. This a criminal offense against America.

