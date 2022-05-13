The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day 5.13.22 ‘Need Baby Formula, Please Help’

Today’s ‘Cartoon of the Day’ at The DC Patriot features another brilliant toon from our friends at BRANCO, and addresses the insane nationwide baby formula shortage in Joe Biden’s America.

As you’ve probably heard by now, shelves across America are empty with no baby formula for babies, yet they have plenty at the southern border for immigrants and non Americans, strange isn’t it?

Check out this great artwork below and visit Creators.com for more great toons!

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...