Today's Cartoon of the Day at The DC Patriot comes to you from brilliant cartoonist BRANCO at LegalInsurrection.com

In the following cartoon, you can see ‘The Buck Stops… Here..” and the board to spin which includes names to land on like Putin, Trump, GOP, Oil Execs, Guns, White Supremacy, and Climate Change. All of the typical liberal complaints and talking points instead of accepting reality.

Check it out below

