Sunday’s Cartoon of the Day comes to us from famed Cartoonist Latuff of Mintpressnews.com

The Cartoon entitled “I Strongly Condemn Russia’s Attack on Ukraine…” shows skulls with Somalia, Iraq, Libya, and Syria on them, showing that the United States has no problem attacking when they want to if they feel threatened.

What are your thoughts on this America?

See the Cartoon below:

