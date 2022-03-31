The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day 3/31/22 ‘There’s Going to be a New World Order Out There and We Have to Lead it’

As many of you heard President Joe Biden speak last week, he mentioned a New World Order, and that we have to lead it. Sickening words for those that are Christians in this world and are familiar with the book of revelations in the Holy Bible.

We’ve now gotten to a point where they aren’t even trying to hide the Great Reset, or ushering in a New World Order, they’re just waving it in front of the faces of the sheep, and they realize they’ll sit on their hands and do nothing as usual.

Check out our powerful Cartoon of the Day below.

If you know who the author of this amazing cartoon is, please comment below, we’d love to give them full credit!

