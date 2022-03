Today’s Cartoon of the day comes from famed Cartoonist Gary Varvel of GaryVarvel.com

The cartoon features a dumpster on fire, with “Biden’s State of the Union” written on the dumpster. We couldn’t think of a better way to describe the State of the Union address, can you?

Check it out below!

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...