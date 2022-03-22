The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day 3.22.22 ‘Iran Nuke Program’ in Full Effect

Today’s cartoon of the day for The DC Patriot features our good friends at BRANCO with Biden lighting the Iran Nuclear Program on fire with American tax dollars.
Meanwhile all attention is on the sham and fiasco in the Ukraine and Russia, but we have open borders, and we’re allowing the Iranians a hostile regime to build a nuclear bomb. It’s unfathomable.
Check out the cartoon below.
