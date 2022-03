Our Cartoon of the day for Friday, March 22nd, 2022 comes from our friends at http://www.terrellaftermath.com in a brilliant depiction of how clueless liberals are in America.

The artwork, entitled “So, where did you think it comes from?” depicts a shocked liberal powering her electric car, and she’s stunned to realize it’s coal power plants that are powering her charging stations. Absolutely accurate and hilarious as to how clueless most American are.

Check it out below!

