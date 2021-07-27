THE CLOWN SHOW: Adam Schiff Begins FAKE CRYING At January 6th Commission Hearing (VIDEO)

As the circus rolls on about January 6, the Democrats continue their dog and pony show to try to claim an unarmed insurrection that lead to only Trump supporters dying was worse than 9/11… You literally can’t make up the idiocy that continues to unfold in our nation’s Capitol.

During the January 6th hearing on Tuesday, radical left Democratic Representative Adam Schiff started fake crying during his remarks. Schiff is one of the most extreme members of his party and will literally do anything to grandstand including crying on national TV.

The comments from Schiff came after Officer Harry Dunn gave his remarks at the hearing.

“Well officer thank you, I believe in this country and I believe in it because of people like you,” Schiff said as his voice began to get shaky. “Who understand what the flag means and what our constitution means and risk their lives to defend it. I’d like to think, as Amanda Gorman so eloquently said, that we’re not broker we’re just unfinished. Because if we’re no longer committed to a peaceful transfer of power after our elections, if our side doesn’t win, then God help us.”

Schiff then proved himself to be one of the biggest hypocrites on the planet when he had the audacity to say if “we deem elections illegitimate” for the reason they “didn’t go our way” than “God help us.”

The comments were extremely ironic considering Schiff was the leader of the Russian collusion hoax which was launched in 2017 merely because the election didn’t go the Democrats’ way.

“If we deem elections illegitimate merely because they didn’t go our way rather than trying to do better the next time, then God help us,” Schiff said.

“If we’re so driven by bigotry and hate that we attack our fellow citizens as traitors, if they’re born in another country or don’t look like us…” Schiff then paused to bring out the waterworks as he “struggled” to finish his sentence.

“Then God help us,” Schiff whimpered. “But I have faith because of folks like you.”

WATCH the pathetic attempt below:

Rep. Adam Schiff starts tearing up during the Jan 6 Select Committee hearing:



"If we deem elections illegitimate merely because they didn’t go our way rather than trying to do better the next time, then God help us." pic.twitter.com/BHQZHnfilT — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 27, 2021

Just as he’s lied his entire time in office, Schiff left off just like he did with the fake Russian collusion hoax.

“We have already had discussions about the need to subpoena documents and the sense of urgency we have,” Schiff said to reporters on Monday. “Normally we would request voluntary compliance. We may move quickly to subpoenas when it comes to documents so that we ensure that they’re preserved, and that there’s no delay.”

Schiff continued…

“Over the last few years, the Justice Department obviously was not willing to enforce any congressional subpoenas. And that was the result of having one of the President’s chief enablers as the attorney general in Bill Barr. So it’s a different situation now obviously,” he continued.

What are your thoughts America, are you tired of these clowns talking about January 6 where a bunch of truck drivers and senior citizens took selfies inside the Capitol?

