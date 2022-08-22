The CDC Owes Your ‘Conspiracy Theorist’ Friend an Apology

It seems that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) owes your “conspiracy theorist” friend an apology! New Covid-19 guidelines from the CDC show that those who didn’t get the jab from hell were right all along.

New Covid-19 guidance from the CDC focuses now on individual decisions.

Those exposed to the virus are no longer required to quarantine.

Unvaccinated people now have the same guidance as vaccinated people.

Students can stay in class after being exposed to the virus.

It’s no longer recommended to screen those without symptoms.

Amazing isn’t it? Those who said the experimental jab didn’t help were right all along. They were shamed, attacked, and even treated like terrorists by the tyrannical Biden regime.

You were lied to America, you were played by people like Bill Gates and Joe Biden. You were played by people like Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. You were played by ANYONE that encouraged this ridiculous bullsh*t vaccine.

They even went as far as to change the definition of vaccine, because we’d never heard anything so stupid before in our lifetime.

That’s right, never before in history had you gotten a vaccine that didn’t eradicate something, just supposedly made it “not as bad.” Hundreds of millions of you fell for it because you are puppets who believe every damn word the mainstream media says. From Fox News to CNN to MSNBC to Newsmax, you all fell for it because you refused to do your own research and think on your own. Shame on all of you that got this jab and didn’t do your own research.

You truly own your “conspiracy theorist” friends an apology. You were duped, you were wrong, and you were arrogant about it!

