THE BIDEN EFFECT: Only 21% Say U.S. Heading in Right Direction

Matt Couch January 24, 2021 1 Comment

Well that didn’t take long. As it started to become apparent that Joe Biden would actually be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, the moral of the majority of Americans, almost 80% said they felt that America was heading in the wrong direction.

According to the latest Rasmussen Report, only 21% of Americans said that the U.S. was heading in the right direction as Biden was about to be sworn in.

This is the lowest number since President Trump was elected according to the report.

Twenty-one percent (21%) of Likely U.S. Voters think the country is heading in the right direction, according to a new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey for the week ending January 14, 2021.

