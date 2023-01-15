News

The Best Video You’ll See Today, This Kind Man Feeding a Herd of Raccoons in Winter [AMAZING VIDEO INSIDE]

This is one of the best videos we’ve seen in quite sometime, and it will surely bring a smile to your face.

This kind retired RCMP officer living in rural Nova Scotia, Canada is feeing animals in the crazy Canadian winters, this time literally a herd of raccoons.

He says it’s -6 Celsius below freezing. That’s 21 degrees for those of you that live in the United States.

Amazing to see a kind heart and how the Raccoons don’t attack him, it kind of reminds us of the pigeon lady on the movie ‘Home Alone‘ with the birds in the park.

The following is from James Blackwood, the ‘Raccoon Whisperer

It was snowing with freezing temperatures and the raccoons were super hungry and knew they had to stock up for the long winter. I am a retired RCMP Officer living in a rural setting in Nova Scotia, Canada.

I spend my time enjoying nature and feeding my furry friends, the raccoons. I also feed the deer in the winter months and many varieties of birds.

I have two rescue cats named Connor and Charlotte.

Thanks James for this amazing video. You can watch the full video below:

WATCH:

