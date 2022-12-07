The AEW/CM Punk/Tony Khan Break Up Reportedly Has One Side More Ready to Move on Than the Other

If you’re a fan of pro wrestling, you know there’s been quite a bit of drama in 2022 with the upstart and growing rapidly All Elite Wrestling owned by billionaire Tony Kahn. Khan also owns the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, among other major sports franchises, and is one of the world’s wealthiest men and families.

Khan was smart enough to negotiate a deal and get CM Punk back into major pro wrestling for the first time in seven years, but it all came to a halt after Punk won his second World Championship at All Out, and disaster followed, but that’s not on Tony Khan.

CM Punk hasn’t been seen on AEW television since All Out, and the event is where he won the company’s World title for a second time. He tore his triceps, lost his mind and unloaded on AEW and ROH legend Colt Cabana, then somehow got into a brutal fight with three Executive Vice Presidents of the company after the PPV.

The Championship was vacated shortly after that, along with the Trios World titles held by Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (the Executive Vice President’s mentions above) and also known as The Elite.

An investigation followed and that investigation heavily sided that The Elite were in the right, and not Punk and his crew. Punk’s exit from AEW seems all but imminent but it hasn’t happened yet.

Multiple reports say that the two are negotiating a buy out of Punk’s contract, which is said to be in the millions.

According to Uncle Dave Meltzer and the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter Punk remains under contract with AEW, and as of last weekend was still being paid a paycheck by Tony Khan.

“Those close to [Punk] say the hold up on his being released is all on the AEW side as he’s ready and willing to move to his next project.”

There’s always rumors in pro wrestling, perhaps Tony Khan really thinks he can pull off bringing Punk back and not having him toxify the lockeroom? Perhaps he wants to keep him getting paid so that Punk can’t make a return to the WWE on Raw or Smackdown which would hurt AEW, and thus give WWE another boost should the company now ran by Triple H be willing to take that challenge on.

Time will tell, but for now, Punk remains at AEW and he wants out. Will Khan play ball, or will he sit on Punk’s contract?

