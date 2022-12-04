The Advent Season Celebrates the Birth of Christ in the Weeks Leading up to Christmas, Let’s Dig In!

This is the second of a four-part series on Advent, meaning “arrival.” The Advent season celebrates the coming of a Savior in the weeks leading up to Christmas. Below is a portion of Cissie Graham Lynch’s Advent devotional, “Born to You This Day.”

Too often Christmas becomes a time when we overcommit ourselves to a never-ending “to-do list.” We make promises to our families, friends and co-workers—promises that often-become burdens. From decorating, shopping, wrapping gifts, attending parties, making cookies, planning activities for the kids and cooking, we run ourselves down physically, mentally and emotionally. We wonder, will it ever end?

We make so many promises during the holidays that we forget the promises God gave in Scripture, and His fulfilled promise that we celebrate during this season.

In Genesis 12:2–3, God makes His first promise to Abraham, known as the Abrahamic Covenant:

“And I will make of you a great nation, and I will bless you and make your name great, so that you will be a blessing. I will bless those who bless you, and him who dishonors you I will curse, and in you all the families of the earth shall be blessed.”

—Genesis 12:2–3, ESV

The word covenant simply means an agreement. God made an agreement with His people through Abraham.

The Lord promises a “great nation” to Abraham and goes on to promise Abraham that he will be a “blessing.” Abraham’s descendants certainly became a great nation, as evidenced by the genealogy found in Matthew 1:1–17. Through the lineage of Abraham, God blessed this world with the birth of His Son, Jesus Christ, the Messiah.

In Genesis 22:17–18, He reaffirms His promise:

“I will surely bless you, and I will surely multiply your offspring as the stars of heaven and as the sand that is on the seashore. And your offspring shall possess the gate of his enemies, and in your offspring shall all the nations of the earth be blessed, because you have obeyed my voice.”

—Genesis 22:17–18, ESV

Throughout Scripture, God continues to make promises to His people. This week, read and rejoice in the promises God has made to those who love Him.

What promises that God made through Scripture can you see fulfilled in your own life?

PRAYER:

Lord Jesus, I pray that You steady my path and slow my pace. Allow me to stay focused on Your unfailing love and enable me to share that love for others through my thoughts, words, and actions. God, help me to cling to Your promises today and every day.

More Prophecy Readings for Week 2:

Deuteronomy 4:29–31

Psalm 103:8–14

Isaiah 57:15

Luke 18:29–30

John 14:1–3

John 14:27

Romans 5:1

Romans 8:38–39

Cissie Graham Lynch is the daughter of Franklin Graham and granddaughter of Billy Graham. Cissie and her husband, Corey, have three children.

God has promised that anyone who believes in Him shall have everlasting life. “Trust in Him this holiday season.”

We appreciate our friends at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association for this article.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



