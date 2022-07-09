The Absurd Reason This Woke Employee Was Fired Will Blow Your Mind

An employee who worked for the Universal Music Group stated that he was handed a pink slip after “speaking up” about abortion after explaining to his employer he refused to work due to the fact he was “mourning” over the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, according to a report published by the New York Post.

This is why so many people are beginning to think the old conservative joke about liberalism being a mental disorder is actually true. Only someone with a few short circuits in the wiring upstairs could possibly conceive of an excuse for missing work or not working is absurd.

Just the News reported, “Michael Lopez, a production coordinator at Universal Music Enterprises, lambasted the company as “anti-gay’ for firing a ‘queer brown person’ for ‘speaking up in defense of abortion rights,’ according to amessage posted by Lopez on LinkedIn last week.”

“Last Friday, like countless other folks, I was devastated by the news of the Supreme Court’s attack on abortion rights. Paired with the flood of anti-queer and anti-trans legislation, it’s been hard to process how companies expect us to be productive while our rights are being stripped away,” Lopez continued in his writing.

Just the News’ report also said, “Last month, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to an abortion. The ruling leaves it to the individual states to determine the legality of abortion.”

Lopez went on to explain that each Friday, “One of my tasks was to process reports for upcoming releases” and then shoot out emails concerning his work to 275 people.

Right after the Supreme Court announced that murdering your kid in the womb was not a Constitutional right. Lopez didn’t do his work, then explained why in an email sent out to his coworkers.

Lopez’s email went on to say, “I didn’t do them today. I’m in mourning due to the attack on people with uteruses in the United States. Federally guaranteed access to abortion is gone.”

Lopez then issues a warning saying Universal Music Group “Must stop donating to anti-abortion, anti-queer, and anti-trans politicians, or expect more unproductive days.”

A week passes and then Lopez says he was contacted by the HR department and was promptly fired for “Not doing your job, disrupting the day of 275 people and poor judgement.”

So, kids, what’s the lesson we can learn here? Actions have consequences. And sometime, they aren’t good ones.

Lopez, who is apparently a few french fries short of a Happy Meal, told his colleagues about getting booted from the company in yet another email, which reads in part, “A brown queer person terminated during Pride month speaking insupport of abortion rights. Seems like that’s exactly what America is all about right now.”

Just the News had more details of a spokesperson for Universal Music Group who told the New York Post that the company has a “long record of support for women’s issues” and “views reproductive health care as essential.”

Regarding the firing of Lopez, the spokesperson said, “As a matter of policy, we can’t discuss an individual’s personnel record. We can say that what was posted on social media is inaccurate.”

Evidently Lopez thinks we’re all going to feel sorry for him. I don’t. Neither should you.

Political protest and advocacy should be done on your own time, not your company’s. To waste your employer’s time is a form of theft. Not to mention it makes other peoples’ jobs more difficult as they have to pick up the slack.

It seems Lopez got what he had coming to him.

