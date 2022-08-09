The 2022 Mid-Terms Could Be the Death Blow to America

I am growing more and more concerned as we head into the 2022 November Mid-Terms. While most Republicans are getting cocky with their grandiose predictions of a Red Wave, I’m seeing the Left make smart strategic moves to thwart our attempts to take back this country.

I recently was a guest on The Tamara Scott Show on Frank Speech where I had the opportunity to discuss my concerns, especially after The Dobbs Decision which overturned Roe v Wade. While I am ecstatic that the murder of babies is no longer recognized as a Constitutional Right, the ramifications could be the death blow to America.

While conservatives are celebrating the “victory” (I put that in quotes because it doesn’t actually protect life in the womb, just allows the states to decide whether to allow the murder of babies), the Left is using this Supreme Court decision to get their base fired up and mobilize ahead of the mid-terms.

It would appear that the Left is more fired up over losing the “Constitutional Right” of baby murder than Conservatives are of saving America and protecting all life. That’s a sad state of affairs.

Apathy will be the downfall of our country. The other side is gearing up to hold onto the House and Senate… and if we’re not careful, they might actually pull this off.

