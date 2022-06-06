THE 10 STATES WITH MOST EXPENSIVE FUEL PRICES OVER MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND AND NOW

The national average for gasoline rose to a new record high of $4.62 per gallon on this past Memorial Day holiday. Prices varied through the country affecting drivers on one of the busiest travel days of the year. On Thursday this past week the average price was $4.60 per gallon, a new record. In fact, it is setting a new record almost daily. But as of Thursday, the average price was up more than 92% since President Joe Biden took office.

​On Sunday, according to AAA, gasoline prices were $.44 more expensive than it was just one month ago. Also, on Memorial Day of 2021, gas prices averaged $3.05 a gallon, AAA reported. The Biden administration has continued to face criticism over the record-breaking gas prices and has been blaming the increase in price on the war in Ukraine.

CNN reported that according to AAA around 34.9 million people were traveling by car for Memorial Day weekend.

Here is a listing of the ten states with the most expensive average gas prices over Memorial Day weekend, again according to AAA:

Alaska – $5.20 per gallon Arizona: – $4.95 per gallon

California – $6.15 per gallon Hawaii: – $5.44 per gallon

Illinois: – $5.00 per gallon Maine: – $4.77 per gallon

Nevada: – $5.30 per gallon New York – $4.93 per gallon

Oregon: – $5.20 per gallon Washington – $5.23 per gallon

