Texas Women Are Different: Woman Wrangles Massive Snake From Under Hood of Car – ‘I’m Not Trying to Hurt You’ (VIDEO)

A fearless woman from Houston bravely handled a snake that had made its way under the hood of her daughter’s car. Nicole Graham, who runs a business that assists individuals in raising chickens, was visiting a client’s residence in Burton, Texas on April 4th when she spotted a large non-poisonous rat snake in the client’s chicken coop. She attempted to remove it, but it slipped away and found refuge under the hood of her daughter’s car.
According to Graham, the snake’s size posed a potential threat. When she opened the hood, the serpent was sitting right on top, prompting her daughter to record the encounter. “I’m not trying to hurt you,” Graham can be heard saying in the footage.
Using a stick for assistance, Graham successfully removed the snake from beneath the hood of her daughter’s car without causing harm to the creature.
Texas women are different, this is insane! Check out her response to this massive snake below.
WATCH:
