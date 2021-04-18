Texas Troopers Show Up and Line Baselines to Shot & Wounded Colleagues Son’s Baseball Game

A touching and beautiful display of affection and support for Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Juan Tovar included DPS members standing along the baselines of his son’s baseball game, a game his injuries left him unable to attend.

Tovar continues to receive support from the local community after being shot in the eye while trying to apprehend a mass shooting suspect in Bryan, Texas. Larry Bollin is the monster he was trying to apprehend.

According to an online fundraiser for Tovar, his vehicle was struck 13 times as he returned fire during the incident.

After being discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, Tovar received a hero’s welcome from his home community of Madisonville, Texas, with a drive-by parade.

The department took to Facebook and Twitter to further express their well wishes for Tovar.

“Though Trooper Tovar was unable to attend his son’s baseball game last night, DPS members stood on the sidelines for him,” the department’s Southeast Texas Region tweeted.

We continue to pray for a speedy recovery and thank the community and all those who continue to offer kind and inspiring words. #TexasTan pic.twitter.com/DpRbsoR1ea — TxDPS – Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) April 14, 2021

“We continue to pray for a speedy recovery and thank the community and all those who continue to offer kind and inspiring words.”

Here’s the statement from the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Southeast Region Facebook Page:

Last night, DPS members stood on the sidelines of a baseball field as Trooper Tovar’s son played for the first time following his dad’s injury. On Thursday, April 8, Trooper Juan Tovar was shot while attempting to apprehend the suspect in the Bryan mass shooting. Trooper Tovar is progressing through his recovery well, and we will continue to stand beside him and stand in his place when necessary. Trooper Tovar has a long road to recovery, but his DPS family will be there with him as he works to improve his condition. We continue to pray for a speedy recovery and want to thank the community and all those who continue to offer kind and inspiring words.#TexasTan

Thankfully, he has the support of his fellow officers and of his community to guide him along the path to wellness.

Madisonville’s McKenzie’s Barbeque intends to host a fundraising event and will donate a percentage of each ticket sale to Trooper Tovar and his family.

