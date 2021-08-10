Texas Supreme Court Overrules Liberal Judge, Says Democrats That Bailed on State CAN Be Arrested Upon Return

That’s how you get justice America, you get it done with your state’s Supreme Court following the rule of law, not politics as usual.

The Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that the Democrats who jumped ship to hold up the quorum vote in the state can indeed be arrested.

Liberal State District Judge Brad Urrutia, a Democrat, signed an order on Sunday night temporarily blocking the arrest of the AWOL Democrats, which literally violated Texas own laws on the books. He made a ruling that violated the Texas State Constitution, and the mainstream media said nothing. Absolutely partisan hacks and cowards, all of them.

In mid-July at least 58 Democrat members of the state House of Representatives fled Texas and headed to Washington DC to block Republicans from advancing new voting laws through a special session of the legislature.

As you know Texas Governor Greg Abbott has promised to have them arrested upon return and hold them inside the Capitol “until they get their job done.”

#BREAKING: In response to my mandamus filing, the Texas Supreme Court just entered an order stopping the activist judge in Austin, TX ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/W9qXMGRZF0 — Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) August 10, 2021

There are still over a dozen Texas Democrats that are still in Washington, D.C. and have not returned.

