Texas Signs Heartbeat Bill Into Law, Sending Massive Blow to Abortion Advocates Nationwide

Today the Texas State Legislature, along with Governor Greg Abbott and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick took a massive step to protect the unborn in the state and America.

The Heartbeat Bill, known as SB 8, has officially been signed into law, making it illegal for an abortion to be performed if a child’s heartbeat is detected in the womb.

Texas is a pro-life state and this lifesaving legislation reflects the continued commitment to protecting the most vulnerable.

“Our creator endowed us with the right to life and yet millions of children lose their right to life every year because of abortion,” Abbott said in a bill signing ceremony, captured on videos posted on social media. The Legislature “worked together on a bipartisan basis to pass a bill that I’m about to sign that ensures that the life of every unborn child who has a heartbeat will be saved from the ravages of abortion.”

The Governor’s signature comes just after the United States Supreme Court said it would hear a case concerning Mississippi Law that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks, and which could lead to new limits on abortion rights. It’s the first major abortion case heard in the highest court in the land since it expanded to a new conservative majority, and could have far-reaching effects for Texas, where a pending bill would outlaw nearly all abortions if the Supreme Court overruled Roe V. Wade.

Conservative states are posturing up and pushing back against the Democrats and Biden Administration. The Supreme Court could land a massive blow to the Dems soon as well.

