Texas Sign Triggers Liberals and Media: ‘Now Hiring Non-Stupid People,’ No Wonder They’re Offended

The owner of Pets Gone Wild Resort has put up a now hiring sign that we here at The DC Patriot find very appropriate for this liberal, woke, socialist agenda pushing version of American in 2022. However liberals and the media are super butt hurt about it, but we’ll let you have a laugh with us anyway.

The new job posting in Pasadena, Texas is turning some heads, and making some folks laugh, and making the woke brigade scream for their safe spaces.

The owner of Pets Gone Wild Resort said he put up the now hiring sign Tuesday morning. It’s simple, and to the point. “Now Hiring Non-Stupid People.”

Yeah, if you’ve seen anyone in this generation of leftist buffoons in America, this sign if you’re a small business owner speaks volumes to those of us with common sense and work ethic. We’re all tired of your shenanigans.

“They don’t think they’re stupid so they came in to apply,” owner Walter Parsons said.

Outside the resort is a job posting like no other.

“We’re trying to weed out the people that do come in. We hired one last week that lasted three days,” Parsons said.

Parsons said the resort has been trying to fill positions for awhile, and they’ve had no luck with the dumbed down version of Americans. They’ve made postings online, but haven’t had many applicants, and the employees they’ve hired haven’t worked out.

“Repeatedly, ‘get off your cell phone, you’ve got dogs to watch. OK, put the cell phone up, go back out there.’ Twenty minutes later, she’s back on her cell phone,” Parsons said. “At least be as smart as I am.”

So Parsons tried a different approach, he was looking for a now hiring sign and saw this one at the top of his Amazon search. It made him laugh, so he bought it and went with it.

“This was the very first one at the top of the page. We got a good laugh out of it. My wife says get it, and I said alright that’s fine,” Parsons said.

The main reason for the sign was to grab attention and try to get some better candidates as people were lasting 2-3 days and quitting. That’s par for the course, as many business owners I know right here in Northwest Arkansas tell me they’re having the same problems as Parsons.

Not everyone is happy, there’s always a triggered person smart enough to get in front of a TV reporter and complain about how offended they are.

“What does it say to prior employees? ‘Oh, we think you’re stupid so we’re trying to hire somebody that we think is smarter than you?”’ Taylor N. said.

As a Pasadena resident, Taylor said she was appalled when she saw the sign, saying there are other non-offensive ways to grab attention.

“The fact that they felt so emboldened to put something up there like that, it’s disgusting, it’s distasteful and it’s unprofessional,” Taylor said.

Others said it gave them a laugh.

“And I thought, ‘well that’s quite different.’ And I thought it was kind of cute. Attention drawing,” another customer, who asked to be identified as Sue, said.

Parsons said it’s just his effort to find the best employees possible.

“Come through here and take a tour and take a look at the responsibility that we have. Would you put your child somewhere that wasn’t dedicated, that didn’t have smart people in it?” Parsons said.

Thanks to our friends at 5NewsOnline.com for contributing to this article.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...