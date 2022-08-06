Texas Sends First Bus of Illegal Aliens to THIS New Liberal City: This is Getting Fun!

After sending busloads of illegal aliens to Washington, D.C. Texas Governor Greg Abbott is triggering liberals everywhere again and has now picked a brand new city to target. This is glorious, isn’t it!

New York City, you’re on deck! That’s right, Texas is sending buses of illegals now to New York City, you want them, now you can house them you liberal idiot sticks!

The Texas Governor announced Friday that the first bus headed to New York pulled into the borough of Manhattan that morning. God Bless Texas!

The migrants were dropped off at Port Authority Bus Terminal at Gate 14 as part of Abbott’s response to the Biden Administration’s open border policies that have overwhelmed Texas and other southern communities.

“Because of President Biden’s continued refusal to acknowledge the crisis caused by his open border policies, the State of Texas has had to take unprecedented action to keep our communities safe,” Abbott said in a statement.

“In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city. I hope he follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief.”

The statement went on to add that as one of the few cities in America with right to housing laws, New York City is required to provide emergency shelter for every unhoused person. Also, police in the city do not cooperate with federal immigration police, the Washington Examiner reported.

Adams late last month inaccurately claimed that Texas and Arizona were busing migrants into his city.

Have fun New York City, they’re all yours!

