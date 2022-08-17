Texas School District REMOVES Bible, Anne Frank as Children Face More Book Backlash from LGBTQ Attack on Christianity

An unbelievable development in Texas as a school district has removed The Holy Bible and Anne Frank among other things as the attack on Christianity in America by the public schools and teachers unions continues.

Keller school officials instructed campuses to pull any books that were challenged last year from library shelves.

This includes those that were flagged but later approved by a committee to remain in libraries and classrooms.

Among the titles challenged by parents and community members were Toni Morrison’s The Bluest Eye, Ann Frank’s Diary (The Graphic Adaptation) and the Bible. Several of the other 41 books tell stories of LGBT and Black characters.

Jennifer Price, who all parents should direct their disgust with is the district’s Curriculum Director, emailed principals a set of instructions Tuesday morning, along with a spreadsheet of every challenged title.

“By the end of today, I need all books pulled from the library and classrooms,” she wrote. “More information will be sent regarding action for these books. … Once this has been completed, please email me a confirmation. We need to ensure this action is taken by the end of today.”

District Spokesman Bryce Nieman and Keller School Trustees approved a new policy that requires every book that was previously challenged to be reconsidered. Insanity, pure insanity America.

He also said he’s unsure of the timeline for when this review process will be completed or take place. Remember, they’re erasing history, and getting rid of the Bible here, they know exactly what they are doing. Don’t let them fool you.

Late Tuesday, an email went out to Keller principals and librarians, acknowledging that many people were concerned and had questions about the decision to remove these books.

“Books that meet the new guidelines will be returned to the libraries as soon as it is confirmed they comply with the new policy,” associate superintendent John Allison wrote. “We hope to be able to expedite the process and return eligible books into circulation as soon as possible.”

The Texas Education Agency opened an investigation into Keller ISD last year because of concerns that it had sexually explicit books available to children.

We’re not a liberal site that won’t tell you the truth. Parents were pissed off because they were stocking books that encouraged and pushed LGBT lifestyles on children, that’s why this came about. Now they’re lashing out at the Christians that caused the investigation and trying to remove The Holy Bible.

For months Kepper parents, community members, and staff met behind closed doors to review the challenged books and determine whether they should remain in classrooms or libraries. The debate was said to be so heated that members of the District’s Book Challenge Committees were asked to sign confidentiality agreements. That means they don’t want you to know they’re the ones who banned these books from the schools.

Now these liberal loons ran by the teachers unions claimed they kept it secretive because they feared retaliation from Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s office. Good, at least someone is holding them in check, but apparently not. We know Texas Attoreny General Ken Paxton is going to be on this like a glass of milk on a paper plate, in a snow storm.

The Committee decided that The Bluest Eye and the Bible should remain in their current locations. However at least one person challenged this and claimed the Bible contains “sexual content, violence including rape, murder, human sacrifice, misogyny, homophobia, discrimination, and other inappropriate content,” according to documents obtained by The Dallas Morning News. The person who challenged Anne Frank’s Diary (The Graphic Adaptation) wrote to school officials that it should be viewed in the presence of an adult.

Many of the books that were challenged center around gay or transgender characters. As they should be, America is a Christian nation and thus founded on such principles.

Congressman Matt Krause, a Fort Worth Republican sent superintendents a letter listing more than 800 titles asking officials to identify whether those books were in schools, where they were located, and how much money was spent on them.

That’s a nice way of saying, why are we pushing an agenda for 1-2% of the population off on American children. It’s got to stop. This story, this fight, it’s just getting started America.

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...