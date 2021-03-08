Texas Rep Introduces Bill To Finish Border Wall In Texas

A Texas State Representative has introduced a bill to finish the border wall in Texas after Joe Biden’s administration has refused to do so and stopped construction on the wall.

We all know Biden has opened the flood gates at our border. That’s why today, I have filed HB 2862 to finish President Trump’s wall in Texas.



If the federal government won’t do its job protecting American citizens, then Texas will stand in the gap and do it for them.

Slaton put out a series of tweets attacking Democrats and promoting the finished wall.

It’s time to finish what President Trump started! Let’s build the wall!https://t.co/8j3aTcCcx8 — Bryan Slaton (@BryanforHD2) March 5, 2021

Rep. Bryan Slaton (R-Canton) filed legislation on Thursday to direct the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to finish former President Trump’s border wall project using state funds.



The state representative contended that President Biden should not stop Texans from finishing what the last administration started. “President Trump fought to bring real border security and was opposed by Republicans and Democrats in Congress. While hundreds of miles of new wall were built under his leadership, the Biden administration has already ceased border wall construction,” Slaton said in a press statement.

“It is time for Texas to stand up and finish the work that President Trump started. Let’s finish building the border wall now,” he added.

What do you think America, can Texas finish the wall?

