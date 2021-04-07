Texas Rangers Trigger Liberals and Biden, Sell Out for First Full Capacity Game Since Covid-19 Insanity Started Over a Year Ago

The Texas Rangers sold out their opening day game at Rangers Stadium in Arlington, Texas for a massive slap in the face to the mainstream media and liberal fools on the left who want to control and keep Americans locked down for good.

All tickets to the 40,518 seat Globe Life Field were sold, and the retractable-roof stadium was about three-fours full at first pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. It was a beautiful 75 degrees with 15 mph winds.

During Monday’s game, the Rangers announced it was a sellout with over 38,000 people paying for tickets.

President Biden called the Rangers 100% Capacity decision for opening day a mistake. That’s okay though, as most Americans feel his Presidency was also a mistake.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that he would no longer throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Monday because the organization got involved in Georgia politics which now requires an ID to vote.

It’s funny how Major League Baseball also requires an ID to pick up tickets, weird right?

Citing a “false narrative to voter integrity laws” by Major League Baseball after the league moved its 2021 All-Star Game out of Atlanta, Gov. Abbott declined his invitation to throw the first pitch and said the state will not seek to host any subsequent All-Star Game or special event held by MLB.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...