Texas Nurse Says She Was FIRED for Refusing Covid-19 Vaccine (VIDEO)

A Texas nurse says that she was harassed and fired for refusing to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

Michelle Fuentes told KRIV-TV that she was a nurse at Houston Methodist hospital for 10 years, and she was terminated for declining the Covid-19 vaccine.

“I knew that the date was looming over my head of me to get the vaccine and we were constantly being pressured and pressured,” Michelle Fuentes said.

Houston Methodist announced last month that it would require employees to get the Covid-19 vaccine by June 7.

The hospital allowed for medical and religious exemptions and said the employees would have to submit documentation by May 3.

Fuentes says that she is not against vaccines, but that she just needed more time and research on the Covid-19 vaccine to make her decision. She wanted more clinical trials to be completed before she made such a dangerous decision.

“And I said, ‘Well, I don’t have a religious exemption. I’m not doing this for religious reasons,’ and she said, ‘I know, but we’ll help you fill it out, and at least this will save your job,’” Fuentes claims. “So, because I don’t have a religious reason and it’s a personal reason, my beliefs and my feelings aren’t as worthy as someone who has a religious reason?”

Houston Methodist fired Fuentes despite the fact that she was willing to wear face masks, and show lab results of Covid-19 antibodies since she had already recovered from the virus.

It’s also came out recently that those who’ve had the virus shouldn’t get the vaccine, and that’s per the CDC.

“T cell immunity after natural infection shown to include variants,” according to the study so why would the nurse need to get a vaccine if she was already infected with the virus?

