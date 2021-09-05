Texas Liberal Middle School Teacher Takes to TikTok To Talk About How She’s Indoctrinating Your Kids With Her Views, She Teaches History.. (VIDEO)

Another day, another liberal teacher talking about how “Teaching is Political.” You can’t make up the level of stupidity anymore with the liberal indoctrination of America’s youth by the overwhelming majority of liberal teachers.

She starts off by saying that “Teaching is Political.” Then she moves on to say something just completely asinine.

“The education system, the curriculum, school zoning, funding, standardized testing, all of these things can create and further lead to class and racial inequalities and impact life chances for our students.”

This makes zero sense, as the entire education system is based around catering to minorities in America, its’ absolutely ridiculous.

“Especially as a history teacher, my students deserve somebody who’s going to confront and challenge the injustices and untruth’s that are in our history that have lead to discrimination.”

Oh, so you mean YOUR OPINIONS… Yeah, that’s NOT what you are being paid to do lady.

“So yes, teaching is political, because as we develop curriculum and have conversations with our students, equity and racism need to be in the forefront of our minds. As well as giving our kids the means to gather factual information and form their own opinion.”

Wait, what? Why in the hell would you need to have that in your minds when teaching United States history? Form their own opinion? History is our history, isn’t it?

“But this is wildly different than indoctrination or propaganda, because I’m not trying to sway my students opinions, I want them to form their own educated opinions. What I’m doing is challenging a broken system and hopefully laying the groundwork for progress and justice.”

You do realize you teach history right? History isn’t opinionated, history is HISTORY.. We agree with our good friend Robby Starbuck when we say that we hope this person has been fired by the time class rolls around on Tuesday morning.

“Pflugerville Middle School in Texas. I hope to hear this political activist has been fired by the time schools open back up after the holiday is over. We can’t let far left nuts indoctrinate kids any longer.”

Pflugerville Middle School in Texas. I hope to hear this political activist has been fired by the time schools open back up after the holiday is over. We can’t let far left nuts indoctrinate kids any longer. https://t.co/yKTgYhIt80 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 4, 2021

Watch the Full Video Below:

Teacher explains how she brings politics and CRT into the classroom pic.twitter.com/F6xS6DY148 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) September 3, 2021

