Texas Judge BLOCKS Arrest of Democratic Lawmakers Who Fled State Over Voting Laws

A judge ruled in favor of Texas Democrats who fled the state last month holding up the voting process, which is illegal, and blocked their ability to be arrested by the Republican-backed voting law. The judges ruling somehow blocks Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan and other officials from arresting the lawmakers.

This is the new Democrat motto. Can’t win an election? Don’t have the majority? Find yourself a judge who doesn’t follow the law, and get your way!

State District Judge Brad Urrutia, a Democrat, granted the temporary restraining order late Sunday night restricting Governor Greg Abbott and House Speaker Dad Phelan from “detaining, confining or otherwise restricting” the free movement of House Democrats within the state of issuing any warrants ordering their confinement.

The order expires in 14 days unless extended by Urrutia. The court will hear arguments on the temporary injunction on Aug 20, and Abbott and Phelan must show why a temporary injunction should not be filed against them.

As you know back in late July, 50 House Democrats violated their oaths to office, hopped on a plane and played partisan politics and flew to Washington, D.C. to hold up the quorum vote. Not only did they look like morons, but half of them came down with Covid in their escapade of a trip.

The level of corruptness of the American judicial system is now on full display.

