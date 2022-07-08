Texas Governor Signs Executive Order Authorizing Texas National Guard and Texas Dept. of Public Safety to Return All Illegal Immigrants to Southern Border

Texas Governor Greg Abbott talks softly, but he’s now swinging a big stick as well. The Texas Governor on Thursday signed an Executive Order authorizing the Texas National Guard and the Texas Department of Safety to return all Illegal Immigrants to the Southern Border. A move that protects not only Texans but Americans.

You can read the full statement below from the Texas Governor.

