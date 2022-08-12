Texas Governor Responds to NYC Mayor ‘Make My Day’ After He Threats to Bus New Yorkers Back to Texas

Texas Governor Greg Abbott fired shots back at liberal lunatic mayor Eric Adams’ proposal to send a busload of New Yorkers to the Lone Star State, telling him to “Make my day.”

Demanding that Adams “bring it,” Abbott responded to the retaliatory threat Wednesday by saying he would be delighted if the NYC mayor carried through on the proposal, noting the plan could only work in his favor.

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) reacts to NYC Mayor Eric Adams (D) suggesting sending New Yorkers to Texas to help Beto O’Rourke (D) defeat him in the gubernatorial race:



“Go ahead, Mayor, make my day.” pic.twitter.com/snKKDkt8SZ — The Recount (@therecount) August 10, 2022

“I kind of feel like Clint Eastwood. Go ahead, make my day,” Abbott told Fox News’ “The Faulkner Focus.”

“There could hardly be anything better to aid my campaign against Beto O’Rourke than to have Beto O’Rourke have his campaign aided by a bunch of New Yorkers – that will not be viewed very positively in the State of Texas.”

Abbott went on to point out Texans don’t like Beto’s campaign “being run by people outside of the State of Texas,” and highlighted the fact he’s also funded to the tune of $1 million by radical far-left billionaire globalist George Soros.

“We will explain to our fellow Texans that the Beto campaign is being aided by a bunch of New Yorkers in addition to George Soros, and that will do nothing but harm his campaign. Bring it,” Abbott stated.

The issue began last week when Gov. Abbott announced that, in addition to Washington DC, he’d also be dropping illegals off in the Big Apple to receive sanctuary freebies Mayor Adams has promised.

“Biden refuses to do his job, so Texas continues to take unprecedented action to secure our border. NYC is the ideal destination for these migrants. They can receive the services Mayor Adams has boasted about w/in the sanctuary city,” Abbott wrote in a tweet last Friday.

The 1st bus of migrants has arrived in NYC.



Biden refuses to do his job, so Texas continues to take unprecedented action to secure our border.



NYC is the ideal destination for these migrants.



They can receive the services Mayor Adams has boasted about w/in the sanctuary city. pic.twitter.com/4sw41RqKdx — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 5, 2022

Throwing a fit like a toddler, Eric Adams threatened to bus New Yorkers from New York City to Texas, which makes about as much sense as wiping your ass and then taking a dump. Perhaps you shouldn’t be a sanctuary city you idiot stick?

Eric Adams in response to Greg Abbott busing illegal immigrants to NYC: "I'm deeply contemplating taking a busload of New Yorkers to go to Texas"pic.twitter.com/24PlwUqnnv — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) August 9, 2022

