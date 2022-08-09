Texas Governor Greg Abbott Continues to add New States to Drop Illegal Aliens Off At, Getting Them Out Of Texas and Angry Sleepy Joe

Texas and Arizona have been sending buses of illegal aliens that Joe Biden has allowed over the boarder into their states, to Washington, D.C. so, they can get a taste of the problem the border states have been facing for so long.

In just a few months, 4,000 immigrants have been delivered to Washington, D.C. causing Mayor Muriel Bowser to scream it was a humanitarian crisis in her city. She then pleaded with Joe Biden for the National Guard to help on an indefinite basis. Of course, she didn’t care as hundreds of thousands were flooding into the border states and overwhelming their people.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was also complaining about illegal aliens in his city who appear to have been sent by the feds rather than Texas and Arizona. Texas Governor Gregg Abbott invited Adams to the border to see the problem, but Adams turned him down. They don’t care about how this has been hurting the border states.

The White House was upset by the move by Texas and Arizona but then got nailed for their hypocrisy when they tried to explain how busing to D.C. was any different than flying illegal aliens to New York, as the Biden team has been doing.

Governor Abbott then announced he would be broadening out the program, not just sending the illegal aliens to D.C. but also, to other cities.

On August 5, the first bus from Texas arrived in New York City and Abbott has issued a statement, “Biden refuses to do his job, so Texas continues to take unprecedented action to secure our border. New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants. They can receive the services Mayor Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city.”

Abbott continued about Adams in his statement, “I hope he follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief.”

Texas sent the busload of migrants to the Port Authority Bus Terminal at Gate 14. That’s the place that’s already locking up the Spam in plastic cases because of the rampant crime. While New York City has claimed that they were being bused from Texas and Arizona before, both had denied that was the case. The federal government has a history of sending illegal aliens to New York.

The New York Post has pictures of the illegal aliens and once again, notice the single men on the bus.

First bus of migrants from Texas arrives in NYC https://t.co/zM3QwBOkA3 pic.twitter.com/Uor1LaPxjm — New York Post (@nypost) August 5, 2022

“I really wish they would (come down) because public officials across the country, they do need to realize the magnitude of the chaos created by Biden’s open-border policies,” Abbott told host Jesse Watters. “They’re up in arms about a few thousand people coming into their communities over the past few months. Listen, in any one sector in the state of Texas, we have more than 5,000 people coming across (the border) in that sector every single day.”

Abbott added, “We’re full in the state of Texas. Our communities are overrun, and I start busing people to Washington, D.C. when local officials could not handle the number of people that had come across our border.”

All of the migrants who have arrived in Washington and New York via the governor’s bus transportation have gone there voluntarily, since they are permitted to travel within the U.S. after being processed by Customs and Border Protection.

Abbott’s busing was so brilliant, he’s now expanding it to other cities like New York City. It’s had its desired effect. Now he just needs to add in Martha’s Vineyard and Rehoboth Beach, to drive the point home. The bottom line, this is all on Joe Biden and they don’t care who they’re hurting with their policies until it’s in their backyard.

