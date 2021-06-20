Texas Governor Greg Abbot Unveils Plan to Finish US-Mexico Border Wall After Primary Rival Mentions It

The Texas Governor has now unveiled a plan to build the rest of the southern border wall after one of his primary opponents, Conservative host of the Blaze and Country Music Singer/Comedian Chad Prather mentioned it weeks before hand.

Why hasn’t Texas Governor Greg Abbott built the wall to protect Texas? @WatchChad is completely right! Chad will build the wall and will protect Texas Sovereignty and America’s where Biden and Abbott will Not! https://t.co/OjHbpYras7 — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) June 6, 2021

Remember when I called out Greg Abbott and said that if elected as Governor my good friend Chad Prather would work to build a wall on the Texas/Mexico border to protect Texans and Americans..



Look who announced today he's going to build the wall… 😂 @WatchChad — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) June 11, 2021

It’s a move that needed to happen regardless, but why is it that the Texas Governor always has to wait on someone else to suggest an idea before implementing it?

On Wednesday Abbott, joined by several Republican lawmakers, signed a letter authorizing $250 million as a down payment to continue building a border wall between Texas and Mexico after Biden halted President Trump’s wall. The funding would allow for hiring contractors and a program manager.

According to Abbott, the Texas state budget currently allocates $1.1 billion towards border security.

“The Biden Administration has abandoned its responsibilities to secure the border and Texans are suffering as a result,” said Abbott, slamming Biden’s lack of urgency in resolving the border crisis. “The problems along the border are only getting worse due to President Biden’s inaction.”

“Property is being destroyed, deadly drugs and illegal weapons are being smuggled into communities throughout the state, law enforcement is having to redirect their resources, and county judges and mayors are facing skyrocketing expenses,” the governor added.

Texas is doing more than any state has ever done to protect the border.



In the Biden Administration's absence, Texas is stepping up to get the job done by building the border wall.



Read more: https://t.co/OKASmCTYgv pic.twitter.com/2Z0ujoXZaR — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) June 16, 2021

Abbott took shots at President Biden, and demanded the immediate return of any Texas land in the possession of the federal government. Upon receipt, Abbot said the state of teas will talk to property owners about the possibility of using that land to build the wall.

“In the Biden Administration’s absence, Texas is stepping up to get the job done by building the border wall,” said Abbott. “Through this comprehensive public safety effort, we will secure the border, slow the influx of unlawful immigrants, and restore order in our border communities.”

What are your thoughts America? Obviously finishing the wall is a good idea, but why is Abbott always waiting on others to come up with solutions? He also put a 10 month mask ordinance and lockdown on Texans, then took it off and wanted a pat on the back? How long do conservative Texans continue to give Abbott a free pass?

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...