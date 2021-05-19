Texas Governor Bans Local Governments, Schools from Requiring Face Masks

Better late than never as my Grandpa used to say. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has finally put his foot down on local governments and school boards and their Draconian mask mandates.

The Texas Governor issued an Executive Order prohibiting governmental entities in Texas — including counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities, or government officials — from requiring or mandating mask wearing. Public schools may continue to follow current mask-wearing guidelines through June 4. After June 4, no student, teacher, parent, or other staff member or visitor can be required to wear a mask while on campus.

This is a huge victory for conservatives and freedoms across America, as the bullying and empowerment of these local municipalities has been horrific on hard working Americans who just want their rights back. Which should have NEVER been taken from them to begin with Governor Abbott.

Beginning May 21, local governments or officials that attempt to impose a mask mandate or impose a limitation inconsistent or conflicting with the Executive Order can be subject to a fine of up to $1,000.

“The Lone Star State continues to defeat COVID-19 through the use of widely-available vaccines, antibody therapeutic drugs, and safe practices utilized by Texans in our communities,” said Governor Abbott. “Texans, not government, should decide their best health practices, which is why masks will not be mandated by public school districts or government entities. We can continue to mitigate COVID-19 while defending Texans’ liberty to choose whether or not they mask up.”

Exempt from the Executive Order are state-supported living centers, government-owned or operated hospitals, Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities, Texas Juvenile Justice Department facilities, and county and municipal jails.

