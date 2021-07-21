Texas Democrat Compares Threat of State Dems Being Arrested and Trying to Stop Quorum Vote to Slavery

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has made it clear that the Texas State Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C. instead of doing their jobs as state representatives will be arrested upon their return.

Frankly, how is holding up the state legislatures vote for budget among other things in Texas any different than what Democrats are claiming protestors did on January 6? Both are interfering in a vote, and both are committing crimes.

Texas State Rep. Senfronia Thompson, one of the Democratic lawmakers that fled Austin, Texas for D.C. to deprive the state legislature of a quorum to vote on election integrity legislation, delivered a ridiculous and fiery speech in which she appeared to compare Texas officials threatening arrest with the act of a slave escaping the plantation.

You can’t make up this level of stupid anymore America.

Speaking in Alexandria, Virginia on Friday, instead of Texas where she should be, Thompson, said her caucus “refuses to be a hostage.”

"We refuse to be [hostages]…I am an American and I want to vote."



We are simply asking for the right to vote. Democrats like Dean @Senfronia4Texas will fight as long as it takes to combat the exclusionary and discriminatory voter suppression attempts by Republicans. #txlege pic.twitter.com/b1WDc14ikK — Texas House Democrats (@TexasHDC) July 17, 2021

“I know there are search warrants out for us and I’m ready to be arrested,” she said. “What do you do to a slave if you don’t do nothing but arrest them when they flee. We fled Texas and if they want to arrest me, go ahead. I’m ready to be arrested.”

What are your thoughts America, should they be arrested for delaying a vote they can’t technically beat?

