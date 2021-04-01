Texas COVID Cases Drop to RECORD LOW Just Three Weeks After Mask Mandate Ends

Well look what we have here, common sense is prevailing in the great state of Texas. Just three weeks after Texas Governor Greg Abbott lifted the draconian mask mandates, COVID-19 cases have dropped to a record low. So much for mask up, eh America?

The cases are dropping as Texans open up and work towards herd immunity. Businesses are booming in the lodestar state, despite many knuckle headed small business owners and large corporations still trying to require their guests to wear masks.

“Today the 7-day Covid positivity rate dropped to a new recorded low of 4.95% Hospitalizations dropped to a 6 month low. This week we have 1 million 1st vaccines available,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott wrote in a tweet on Sunday.

“Everyone now qualifies for a shot. They are highly recommended and prevent getting Covid, but always voluntary,” Abbott stated.

The 7-day Covid positivity rate reported today is 4.96%



Hospitalizations remained low & fatalities dropped to a 3 month low



Altogether Texas has 2 million vaccine shots to administer this week. Get one.



Shots are highly recommended to prevent getting Covid but always voluntary — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 30, 2021

The 4.95% precent test positivity rate is the lowest the state has seen since the start of the global pandemic.

According to the Texas Department of Health Services, at least 1,900 new virus cases were reported on Sunday, which is the lowest daily number the state has seen sine last June.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that the seven day moving average of cases in Texas had dropped to its lowest level since Mid-June. According to the CDC, Texas was only average 3,783 cases as of March 27, in a state with almost 40 million people, that’s a nothing burger America!

0 0 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...