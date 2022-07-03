TEXAS COUNTY SHERIFF ED GONZALEZ SAYS HE’S NO LONGER INTERESTED IN RUNNING U.S. IMMIGRATIONS AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT (ICE)

Ed Gonzalez, Houston’s Harris County Sheriff announced he had informed the White House that he was no longer interested in leading the Department of Homeland Security agency, after going 14 months without a Senate vote.

President Biden nominated him in April 2021, to run the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE). In other words, he is withdrawing his name from the confirmation process.

Gonzales wrote in a tweet, “I arrived at this decision after prayerfully considering what’s best for our nation, my family, and the people of Harris County who elected me to serve a second term as Sheriff. I am grateful to President Biden for the honor of nominating me, and I wish this administration well as it strives to overcome the paralyzing political gridlock that threatens far more than our nation’s border. Frankly, the dysfunction threatens America’s heart and soul.”

But amid claims that he was the suspect in a domestic violence altercation with his wife, Melissa, Gonzalez’s rescission follows the Senate’s decision in March to delay his confirmation process.

For nearly two decades before becoming sheriff, Gonzalez worked for the Houston Police Department, where he spoke out against ICE, a federal agency that is responsible for detaining and deporting immigrants residing in the United States without permission, as well as carrying out major investigations that relate to homeland security.

After former President Donald Trump opted to separate children from their parents as part of a zero-tolerance policy in 2018, the sheriff spoke out, and he also raised his voice again the follow year when Trump vowed to go after “millions’ of illegal aliens.”

Gonzalez wrote in 2018, “Separating families who arrive at our border harms children and is an affront to American values. Children should not be in immigration detention, Period.”

And in July of 2019 Gonzalez wrote on Twitter, “I do not support #ICERaids, that threaten to deport millions of undocumented immigrants, the vast majority of whom do not represent a threat to the U.S. The focus should always be on clear & immediate safety threats. Not others who are not threats,” adding that his sheriff’s department, the third-largest in the country, would not take part in any such federal operation.

