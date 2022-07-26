Texas Congressman HAMMERS Biden for Putting Climate Change Over American Families

Michael Cloud, a Texas Republican Representative from Texas said, “President Joe Biden needs to focus his attention on protecting families and ensuring the American economy is working properly rather than on taking executive climate actions.

And Cloud is absolutely right. As much as the left would like us to believe that the science on climate change has been settled, it hasn’t, and there’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding the cause of fluctuating temperatures and conditions happening around the planet.

However, we do know exactly what’s happening to the economy right now. Inflation is skyrocketing and taking the cost of living right along with it. People can’t afford the gas they need to go to work. All of this is the result of the massive spending done last year for stimulus money during the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Cloud said during an interview on Newsmax TV’s “Spicer & Co., “He just came and held this press conference today. The context of it is he just got back from Saudi Arabia begging them to pump more oil when we would do it here in Texas.”

Cloud continued, “This has just never been about the climate. It’s all about control of the economy and doing everything we can to depress the productivity of the American worker at the sake of putting together of the Liberal World Order they are trying to implement, even if it’s on the backs of the American worker and the American family who is having to make a decision between food and fuel. This is not what the American president should be working on, for sure. We should be protecting families, we should be doing everything we can to make the American economy work and frankly, that’s the best thing for the world as well.”

According to Newsmax, Biden announced Wednesday that he would be taking new steps to fight against climate change, promising there would be more robust actions to come later down the road.

The president said, “This is an emergency, and I will look at it that way.” The president went on to say in his speech, “Let me be clear; Climate change is an emergency.”

Biden then added that he promised to use his power as president “to turn these words into formal, official government actions through the appropriate proclamations, executive orders and regulatory power that a president possesses.”

The Newsmax report continued saying, “The president stopped short, though, of declaring a formal climate emergency, which Democrats and environmental groups have been seeking after an influential Democratic senator quashed hopes for sweeping legislation to address global warning. Biden hinted such a step could be coming.”

Cloud then took an opportunity to hammer on the hypocrisy of the radical left saying, “Seems to think the environment stops at our border. It just doesn’t make any sort of sense at all.

Cloud added, “The fact is America is producing energy better, more responsibly, more sustainably, more efficiently than the rest of the world and so, we need to be taking up more of the world’s supplies, not less. We certainly don’t need to be going to countries that don’t have our best interest in mind or countries thar are doing it worse than us to ask them to do more. That’s the wrong approach. It’s not good for the environment, it’s certainly not good for the American family, it’s not good for the peace and security of the world.”

The lack of proper priorities in this administration reveals what they care about, and that certainly is not the American people. What they really want is to score points with the left in order to appeal to their base and hopefully retain power come November 2022 midterms and the 2024 presidential elections.

However, what they are doing is seeming to have the exact opposite effect of what they hope for.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...