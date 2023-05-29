News

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Responds to Sham Impeachment by RINO’s Against Him ‘Illegal, Unethical, and Profoundly Unjust’

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is pushing back against RINO’s (Republicans in Name Only) and Democrats who are looking to try to impeach him from power because he stands up against the LGBTQ nonsense, and the attacks on children in the state.

The unprecedented impeachment by the Texas House confirmed the plot against him was never meant to be fair and just.

It was politically motivated and a sham from the beginning.

Paxton called out Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan who was noticeable intoxicated at the podium during a House session last week.

You can read the full statement from Paxton below.

