Texas and Mississippi Governors End Mask Mandates in their States, Will Others Follow?

The governors of three conservative states have now ended the mandatory mask mates as virus numbers have plummeted and vaccines are being distributed at record levels around the nation.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott was the first to remove his own mask mandates, which has caused him a lot of grief in the lone star state.

The Mississippi and Alabama governors followed suit within 24 to 48 hours to bring the number of mask mandates ended to three states so far and counting.

The problem however seems to be liberal counties around major metros like Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, etc. Those liberally ran cities and counties are still trying to enforce Texans to wear masks based on unlawful city ordinances.

“With the medical advancements of vaccines and antibody therapeutic drugs, Texas now has the tools to protect Texans from the virus. We must now do more to restore livelihoods and normalcy for Texans by opening Texas 100 percent,” said Abbott during an address at a gathering with the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce in Lubbock County, West Texas.

Abbott signed the state’s mask mandate executive order in July 2020. It required masks to be worn in public spaces in most counties, with some exceptions in place such as for children younger than 10 years old.

“Wearing a face covering in public is proven to be one of the most effective ways we have to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said the governor at the time.

In Fort Worth, the city council was on the verge of voting Tuesday to extend its mask mandate until May. But when officials heard the governor’s announcement, they gave up on the idea according to The Washington Post.

“We ended up just pulling it from the agenda because it’s a moot point. There’s no way to enforce it even if we passed it. The governor’s order supersedes ours,” said Mayor Betsy Price, a Republican who described Abbott’s decision as “premature.”

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves also lifted the mask mandates in his state.

“The governor’s office is getting out of the business of telling people what they can and cannot do,” Reeves said at a press conference.

“The risk of overwhelming our hospitals with severe COVID cases is coming to a close. It gets less and less every single day we see more and more of our people, particularly those most vulnerable, vaccinated,” Reeves said.

Starting tomorrow, we are lifting all of our county mask mandates and businesses will be able to operate at full capacity without any state-imposed rules. Our hospitalizations and case numbers have plummeted, and the vaccine is being rapidly distributed. It is time! — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) March 2, 2021

